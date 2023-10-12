‘Enjoy The Society You Get’: Commentator Storms Out Of Interview Saying He’s ‘Sick To Death’ Of ‘Drug Decriminalization’

Author and commentator Peter Hitchens stormed out of an interview after the interviewer continued to focus on the topic of drug decriminalization.

Forty minutes into the interview with the Cosmic Skeptic’s Alex O’Connor, Hitchens angrily decried what he would later describe on Twitter as “unoriginal questions” and told O’Connor he didn’t like him.

“I think if this is going to be about drug decriminalization, I’m bored. If you want drug decriminalization, good luck and enjoy the society you get as a result, but frankly I’m sick of the subject and I’m also sick to death of the people who promote it,” Hitchens said before storming off camera.

The two discussed drug-related issues throughout the 40-minute interview. (RELATED: ‘You Sound Like A Battered Woman’: Ann Coulter Torches Patrick Bet David For Supporting Trump)

Having cup of tea to recover from attempted ‘interview’ with .@cosmicskeptic Alex O’ Connor, having slogged across London by bike to be bored for almost an hour by unoriginal questions about ….drugs. Nothing else. Just drugs. Walked out. — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) October 9, 2023

“I don’t like you … I really don’t like you,” Hitchens told O’Connor. “I really have decided in the past hour I really do not like you at all. I had no opinions of you before, and now I actively dislike you.”

Peter Hitchens just stormed out of our podcast recording, but not before telling me: “I don’t like you … I really don’t like you. I really have decided in the past hour I really do not like you at all. I had no opinions of you before, and now I actively dislike you.” This… https://t.co/fLhDlwY4Fg — Alex O’Connor (@CosmicSkeptic) October 9, 2023

Hitchens later explained on Twitter that he found O’Connor to be “unresponsive and poorly briefed.”

I had a perfectly good day, and my initial exchanges with .@cosmicskeptic, as he will no doubt confirm, were perfectly friendly. It was when I realised he was unresponsive and poorly briefed that my mood changed. @WonPeople (btw , this is your last go) . https://t.co/HM4WmmSDV9 — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) October 12, 2023



“What you’re about to hear is the most bizarre experience that I’ve ever had in the production of this podcast,” O’Connor explained to preface his video. “Two months ago I emailed Peter Hitchens, saying, ‘I’m writing to invite you to appear as a guest on the podcast to discuss your work and areas of interest in particular issues pertaining to drug decriminalization whether we are experiencing a moral decline in society and the influence of secularism on this question, and the state of monarchy in the United Kingdom.'”