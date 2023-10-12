Siblings Break Down On Air Recounting How Hamas Murdered Both Their Parents

Three Israeli siblings gave a gut-wrenching interview to CNN on Thursday morning, recounting how Hamas terrorists murdered both of their parents while they were trying to shield their son from a hail of bullets.

Hamas terrorists murdered Deborah Shahar Troen Mathias alongside her husband Shlomi Matthias on Saturday while the couple tried to shield their 16-year-old son Rotem. The trio were hiding in the family’s safe room when Hamas terrorists used explosives to break down the door. A bullet struck Rotem, and he lay bleeding for hours until he was rescued. His mother bore the brunt of the shot, according to Deborah’s dad.

Rotem told CNN that after undergoing surgery to remove the bullets he is feeling “much better.” Rotem said he kept the bullet that was removed from him to serve as a reminder of what happened and how his parents’ memory will live on.

Rotem then described his late parents as “the best.”

“They did everything in their power to give us the life that they wanted us to have. They wanted us to be happy, to be whimsical, to be joyful. They wanted us to be in peace. They didn’t want us to be in a situation like this. And they wanted us to live more than anything. So as you said, mom and dad, they sacrificed their lives to save me,” Rotem said before breaking down into tears.

His two sisters also shared their feelings.

“They were very, very brave. They were good people, and they didn’t deserve anything. It was horrible. None of the people in Israel, none of the foreign citizens who are here who were taken deserved any of this,” Rotem’s sister, Shir, said. (RELATED: ‘Death Is A Blessing’: Father Reacts To News 8-Year-Old Daughter Was Killed And Not A Hostage In Gaza)

Shakked also spoke of her parents and the tragic event, saying for 14 hours she had no idea whether her parents were truly dead and whether Rotem survived.

“I was so worried and so scared. And we heard bombs everywhere, and we heard shooting, and we heard screams. No one should ever have to go through that,” she said, breaking down in tears. Rotem could be seen holding her hand and comforting her.

More than 1,200 Israelis have been killed and hundreds other wounded. At least 25 Americans are confirmed dead.