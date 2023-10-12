Police Order 10,000 Residents To Evacuate After Gas Line Explodes In Idaho

A massive gas line exploded in a rural town in Idaho on Thursday, forcing over 10,000 residents to evacuate from their homes, the New York Post reported.

Authorities issued an evacuation order for anyone residing within the four-mile radius of the blast. Among those affected were approximately 10,600 individuals in the town of Middleton, left with no choice but to leave their homes temporarily as officials assess the full extent of the explosion, the outlet noted.

“EVACUATION NOTICE IN MIDDLETON,” the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. “Our Sheriff’s Office is currently working to evacuate anyone within a 4-mile radius of Purple Sage Rd. and Duff Ln. in Middleton due to a gas line explosion that occurred near the intersection a short time ago.” (RELATED: DeSantis Announces Effort To Evacuate Floridians Stranded In Israel)

The ensuing post from the Sheriff’s Office further clarified the situation. “Our Sheriff’s Office is currently working to evacuate anyone within a 4-mile radius of Purple Sage Rd. and Duff Ln. in Middleton due to a gas line explosion that occurred near the intersection a short time ago.” The entire community was gripped by a palpable sense of tension as they adhered to the evacuation order.

Authorities announced in a subsequent post that the gas line had been successfully shut off. “We just got word that the gas has been turned off. The evacuation notice has been lifted. Anyone within a 4-mile radius is being asked to shelter in place at this time. Will provide additional updates as they become available,” the statement reads.

Local authorities were able to manage the situation which prompted for the evacuation to be lifted. “All evacuation orders and shelter in place orders have been lifted. All police and fire units have been cleared. It is safe to return to the area of Purple Sage Rd and Duff Ln. The gas company is taking over the investigation,” the County Sheriff’s Office said in the final update.