Grammy Award-Winning Motown Singer Rudolph Isley Dies At 84

The Isley Brothers founding member Rudolph Isley died Wednesday in Illinois at the age of 84, his daughter Elaine tells People.

His cause of death has not yet been reported, but sources close to the situation suggested the star may have suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ. Isley’s daughter, Elaine, told People he “died peacefully in his sleep.” The iconic artist began singing at his local church as a young child, and created The Isley Brothers with his siblings Ronald, O’Kelly and Vernon during his teenage years.

Isley moved to New York in 1955 and signed with RCA Records shortly thereafter. His musical talent flourished and The Isley Brothers debuted a true hit with their first single, “Shout,” which has remained one of their most popular hits to date, according to TMZ.

Isley stepped away from his music career in 1958 after marrying Elaine Jasper. The musical group went on to see huge success with tracks such as “Twist & Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine” and “It’s Your Thing,” to name a few.

The famous singer returned to record vocals with the group before stepping away once again in 1989 to pursue his lifelong goal of connecting more deeply to his faith by becoming a Christian minister.

He continued to reunite with the group on occasion, and was present when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, according to TMZ. The Isley Brothers won a Grammy lifetime achievement award in 2014.

Some of The Isley Brothers’ hits were sampled in Ice Cube’s music, including his single, “It Was a Good Day,” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa.” (RELATED: Phyllis Coates, Iconic Actress Who First Played Lois Lane, Dead At 96)

A true trailblazer and legend in his own right, Isley’s contributions to the world of music will forever be cherished.

Messages of condolences and tributes in his honor are being widely shared online.