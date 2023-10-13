‘Another 9/11’: Cruz Warns US Of Terror Attacks Amid ‘Scheduled’ Pro-Hamas Protests

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warned the United States on Friday of potential terror attacks amid scheduled pro-Hamas protests.

“In my judgement, the risk of a serious terrorist attack in the United States is right now greater than it has been any time since September 11,” Cruz said on his “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast, attributing the heightened risk to “a confluence of a number of factors.”

Terror Threat in America, Biden Admin’s Daily Efforts to Undermine Israel, and the Latest on the Speaker of the House.@benfergusonshow and I break it all down on Verdict. Available wherever you get your podcasts.https://t.co/rhGUisCJPm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 13, 2023

Among those factors, Cruz said, are the consequences of the Hamas attack on Israel that killed over 1,200 people on Saturday and the Biden administration’s open borders policy.

“One, obviously, the most significant war in Israel in 50 years,” the senator said. “Number two, two-and-a-half years of open borders on our southern border. 7.6 million people coming in illegally, including a very significant number of people on the terror watch list, and an exposure that there could be a significant number of terrorists from countries in the Middle East who have come into this country.”

Between Oct. 2022 and Aug. 2023, U.S. border patrol apprehended 151 migrants on the terror watch list, according to federal data.

Cruz suggested that “scheduled protests” by pro-Hamas demonstrators closely resemble to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and antifa riots of 2020. A high-ranking Hamas official called for a global “Day of Jihad” on Friday to express solidarity with Palestine, and multiple BLM chapters in the U.S. have voiced their support for Hamas. (RELATED: ‘Not Happened Since The Nazis’: Ted Cruz Says Hamas Attacked Israel ‘Simply Because They’re Jews’)

“This White House and this administration learned nothing from 9/11. Because they’re setting up conditions for another 9/11,” Cruz said. “And it’s worth noting that this horrific terror attack, this act of war carried out by Hamas, it’s the worst attack on Israel in 50 years. It’s Israel’s 9/11. But it is also an American terror attack.”