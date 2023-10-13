Gal Gadot, Jerry Seinfeld Among Slew Of Celebrities Condemning Hamas Attacks In Open Letter

Gal Gadot and Jerry Seinfeld are among a number of big names in Hollywood who have signed an open letter condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The “Wonder Woman” actress was among the first to speak out against the attacks by issuing a statement to social media, according to Daily Mail. She has since been joined by the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Ryan Murphy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Michael Douglas and Antoine Fuqua.

“Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children,” the letter says. “They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly,”

“This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone,” the letter continued.

Creative Community For Peace released the open letter, and more than 700 people from the world of entertainment have signed it, according to Daily Mail. It’s the first large-scale statement regarding the war the entertainment industry has released.

The letter condemned Hamas and urged others to speak out against the terrorist organization.

“They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere. CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families,” the letter said.

A warning was then issued within the letter, advising the general public to filter the information that is presented to them online. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Responds To Hamas Invasion As Pro-Palestine Family Members Remain Silent)

“Social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda,” the letter said.

“Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace,” the open letter concluded.

At least 25 Americans and over 1000 Israeli civilians are dead after Hamas’ attacks, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.