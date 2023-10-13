‘When It’s That Easy, It’s Fun For Me,” Kris Jenner Brags About Pulling Strings For Her Loved Ones

Kris Jenner admitted she used her influence to get a job for her daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the October 12 episode of “The Kardashians.”

The momager and reality television mogul revealed she pulled strings to get Tristan Thompson a job at ESPN and seemed proud of herself for puppeteering his career.

“Everything’s been great. You know, ESPN, obviously. First of all, I appreciate you, helping make this all happen,” Thompson said, according to a video clip of the episode that was posted to Twitter.

Thompson was referencing his lucrative position as an ESPN commentator.

Thompson, who is also a Cleveland Cavaliers player, profusely thanked Jenner for “making this all happen,” and opened the door to her endless gushing of how rare it was for such an opportunity to quickly be executed.

“This is a dream,” she said. “I mean, the fact that we could have that call on Friday and they said ‘can you start Monday?’ That never happens to anyone,” she boasted.

The matriarch, seemingly impressed by her ability to exercise her authority for the sake of her family, continued bragging about her power and influence during the episode.

“I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was and how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team, for example,” she said. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Admits To Manipulating Corey Gamble’s Career Out Of Sheer Insecurity)

Thompson, reaping the benefit of his connection to the Kardashian clan, showed his appreciation for the hook-up by congratulating Jenner on having “mastered the art of negotiating.”

“When it’s that easy, it’s a lot of fun. It is so rewarding for me,” Jenner said.