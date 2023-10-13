Rash Of Public Masturbation Incidents Plagues Michigan Suburb. Cops Suspect It’s A Social Media Challenge

Several incidents of public masturbation have been reported in Detroit recently, and according to the authorities, a social media challenge might have influenced the uptick.

The concerning wave of public indecency has gripped the streets of a Detroit suburb. Incidents of three individuals engaging in explicit public masturbation were previously reported by Fox 2 Detroit on Oct. 4. All three of these reports took place within the span of a single week. Two of the events happened in close proximity to educational institutions, which further prompted concerns for the safety of students and residents alike.

In response to these troubling occurrences, the Dearborn Heights Police, led by Paul Vanderplow, have taken immediate action. The possibility that these lewd acts may be part of a bizarre social media challenge has not been ruled out.

One suspect has already been apprehended, but the investigation is far from over since the investigation is still ongoing, Fox 2 reported.

“The individual was found to be naked in his car, pleasuring himself in the parking lot,” Vanderplow said in a statement. “Anytime you get these reports of something very similar like this, yes, there is no coincidence. It sounds like one of those TikTok challenges,” Vanderplow added. (RELATED: DAILY CALLER POLL: Is This Cartoon About Masturbation OK To Show Young Children?)

Rash of public masturbation incidents in Detroit suburb have police on alert https://t.co/plLzdH710V pic.twitter.com/keOBCcShKF — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) October 5, 2023

The authorities have disclosed more details surrounding the arrest of Michael Thomlinson, a 45-year-old local resident, per Fox 2. It has been revealed that, at the time of his arrest, he was reportedly in possession of methamphetamines and a cucumber, the purpose of which remains unclear.

Thomlinson is facing legal charges that include aggravated indecent exposure and indecent exposure by a sexually delinquent person.

Aside from these indecency-related charges, the suspect will face additional charges due to the alleged possession of methamphetamines.