‘Kidnapping!’: Video Shows Sergio Brown Apparently Fighting With Police On Airplane

A viral video shows former NFL player Sergio Brown apparently fighting with Mexican officers on an airplane Sunday.

Brown was being extradited back to the United States to face murder charges in connection to the death of his 73-year-old mother Myrdle Brown, according to CBS 8. He was on a flight that was reportedly supposed to take him to Tijuana.

“They’re kidnapping me … I’m from Chicago,” Brown can be heard yelling on the plane. “I should not be going to Tijuana.”

Brown appears to be scuffling with Mexican immigration officers in the video, yelling, “Let me go! This is kidnapping!”

Michelle Williams, the person who filmed the incident, explained her confusion with the situation.

Former NFL player Sergio Brown, who is accused of murdering his mother, had an altercation with Mexican police officers during his extradition process. The incident occurred on an Aeromexico plane in Mexico City. He was eventually moved to the U.S & booked into a San Diego jail. pic.twitter.com/nTDekDNdEU — BoreCure (@CureBore) October 13, 2023

“It was crazy just to hear him start yelling that he was being kidnapped, that these men were kidnapping him. And I’m just thinking, what is going on?” Williams said, according to CBS 8. Brown had not been handcuffed, according to Williams.

After about an hour and a half, officers were able to get Brown off the plane, Williams said, per CBS 8.

Myrdle’s body was found Sept. 16 in a creek bed near the Chicago suburb of Maywood, police said, according to CBS 8.

Relatives had reported Sergio, 35, missing in September. Sergio apparently mocked the missing person’s report during a since-deleted rant, where he referenced the famous children’s movie, “Finding Nemo.”

TMZ Sports obtained a video in October of Brown partying in Tulum, Mexico.

Police arrested Brown in San Diego on a warrant issued out of Illinois. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department inmate records show Brown was booked on Tuesday. He is being held on a felony fugitive charge and is ineligible for release or bail. (RELATED: NFL Star Arrested After Bizarre Social Media Behavior: REPORT).

A court hearing is set for November 13, 2023, according to CNN.