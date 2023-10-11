Police Arrest Former NFL Player Sergio Brown In Connection To His Mother’s Death: REPORT

Police have arrested Sergio Brown, a former NFL player who was in the league for a total of seven seasons, in connection to his mother’s death, according to CNN.

Deported from Mexico on Tuesday, police arrested Brown in San Diego on a warrant that was issued out of Illinois for first-degree murder, law enforcement said, per CNN. Brown was apparently spotted partying in Mexico following her passing

Authorities are now reportedly going through the process of transferring the former NFL‘er to the Chicago area, where his mother Myrtle was found dead near a creek behind her home in September.

Law enforcement discovered Myrtle’s body after relatives alerted Maywood police they weren’t able to find or get in contact with either Sergio or his 73-year-old mother, CNN noted.

Update: Former #Patriots Safety Sergio Brown has reportedly been taken into custody by authorities in connection with the death of his mother, per @CNN https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E More on this here:https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E https://t.co/DrFp6IC2iy pic.twitter.com/N1MlwAuOmM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 11, 2023

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined Myrtle died from injuries that were assault-related, leading to the office declaring her death as a homicide, CNN reported.

Sergio went on an unhinged rant Sept. 20 — making a reference to the 2003 children’s movie “Finding Nemo,” apparently mocking the missing person’s report on him that his family filed — in a video that was published to his alleged burner Instagram account, which has since been deleted.

Later, Brown was seen in another video partying at a club in Tulum, Mexico, dancing with twerking women as the investigation into his mother’s death continued.

A source says Mexican authorities deported Brown to the United States after Illinois issued an arrest warrant, per CNN. (RELATED: Chicago Cubs Employee Hospitalized After Coming In Contact With ‘Foreign Substance’ Near Wrigley Field)

A Notre Dame alum, Brown played in 94 games in the NFL, suiting up for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills, playing in the league from 2010-2017.