Seth Rogen’s Wife Reveals Shocking Health Update

‘Seth Rogen’s wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, revealed Wednesday that she had a brain aneurysm removed sometime in the past year-and-a-half.

Rogen told the audience during her speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery’s Visionary Ball in Beverly Hills that she went to have a full-body MRI scan done “to take a deeper look at anything that… would affect my longevity,” according to People. Doctors then discovered she had a brain aneurysm, but “[f]ortunately it was relatively small, and I did what the doctors recommended that I do, which is have annual MRIs [to] track the size,” she said during her speech, according to People. “It remained small, until it didn’t.”

At the Visionary Ball, Lauren Miller Rogen revealed that she had a brain aneurysm removed by Dr. Geoffrey Colby @geoffreycolbymd.

“I’m endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the staff at UCLA who guided us through this experience.”

Rogen noted that her grandmother and mother suffered from dementia, making issues of brain health an important concern for her.

When doctors flagged a potential problem with her health, she knew she had to take action.

“They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head,” she said, per People. “So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn’t want to mimic.”

The aneurysm began growing in the spring of 2022 at which point she was put in touch with UCLA neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, Rogen said, according to the outlet.

After he had “answered every single question” she had, Rogen said she felt more “comfortable” about the procedure and decided to proceed, People reported.

Rogen told the audience that the procedure was a success, and that she has since attended several follow-up appointments to make sure her brain remains healthy, according to People. (RELATED: Seth Rogen Releases The Star-Studded Cast For His Upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie)

“I’m truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I’m truly grateful to have overcome,” she said.

Injecting humor into the serious conversation, she added, “I’m truly thankful that I won’t be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon.”