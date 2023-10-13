REPORT: West Bank Pizzeria With Ad Featuring Kidnapped Elderly Jewish Woman Gets Utterly Destroyed (VIDEO)

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) demolished a pizzeria in the town of Huwara on the northern West Bank in mid-October after it posted an ad featuring a Hamas-kidnapped elderly Jewish woman, the Times of Israel reports.

The woman was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists who started systematically murdering and kidnapping civilians in Israel on Saturday morning, according to the Times of Israel. Her image was then apparently used to advertise the pizzeria, as seen in screenshots shared to social media.

When locals caught wind of the advertisement, they gathered around the business and demanded it be demolished, according to the outlet. The IDF obliged, reportedly razing the front of the building and choosing to seal it for at least five months.

A West Bank pizzeria decided it was in great taste to photoshop a picture of a captured Jewish grandma and put her on their ad. next tweet shows the results… pic.twitter.com/RBqJFxcbyr — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 13, 2023

IDF Central Command head Yehuda Fox made the decision to destroy and close the pizzeria, the Times of Israel reported. Fox’s decision stemmed from the pizzeria’s alleged choice to incite and support terror activity, but the owner denied the allegations. (RELATED: Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Publicly Fired Over Horrific Hamas Comments)

“We are against harming men and women and just want to earn a living with dignity and live in peace with everyone. We are very sorry to the members of our family and others who were hurt,” the pizzeria wrote on Facebook following the outcry, the outlet reported.

they bulldozed the business. pic.twitter.com/p5DL4md3FC — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) October 13, 2023

The owner of the pizzeria was detained, according to Hebrew reports cited by the Times of Israel. Footage shared online reportedly shows IDF bulldozing the property.