‘No One Is Above The Law’: Former San Diego Vice Detective Who Ran Prostitution Ring Receives Prison Sentence

Former San Diego vice detective Peter Griffin, 79, was handed a 33-month federal prison sentence Friday for his involvement in operating massage parlors that offered illicit sexual services.

Griffin was sentenced to 33 months in prison, while those who were also involved in the business, Kyung Sook Hernandez, Yu Hong Tan and Yoo Jin Ott, were each sentenced to six months in custody, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Griffin’s web of illegal enterprises included five businesses across California and Arizona he controlled and directed from 2013 to 2022. The defendants advertised sexual services online and employed women to carry out these activities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. These women often hailed from Korea and China, and were “mostly vulnerable, non-English speaking immigrants from Korea and China with limited employment opportunities and financial resources; pressured and expected the employees to perform commercial sex services inside the businesses,” the office’s press release added.

Griffin reportedly used his experience as a former vice detective in order to evade law enforcement and regulatory agencies. He has also took advantage of his private investigator license to obtain information on customers and employees, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. (RELATED: Couple Facing Charges For Springing Women Out Of Jail, Allegedly Forcing Them Into Sex Trade)

“No one is above the law. I’m appalled that someone who once took an oath to protect our community could prey on the vulnerable,” San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit said in a statement. “I’m proud of our own SDPD officers who helped make this investigation possible and I commend our partner agencies for their diligence in holding Peter Griffin and his accomplices accountable. This is an important step toward justice for the survivors of these crimes.”

“Peter Griffin abused and exploited vulnerable women by pressuring them into providing commercial sex for profit while taking advantage of his status in the community,” Chad Plantz, special agent in charge for HSI San Diego, said in the press release. “This sentence sends a clear message to those who mistakenly believe they can get away with such repugnant crimes. HSI, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work vigorously to bring to justice those who exploit and victimize vulnerable members of our community.”