‘Happy Happy Home’ Daycare Owners Arrested After 2 Children Tragically Drown

A mother and her daughter were arrested Friday in connection to the Oct. 2 drowning of two toddlers at the San Jose daycare center they owned, according to NBC Bay Area.

The arrest and charging of Nina Fathizadeh, 41, and her mother, Shahin Gheblehshenas, 64, was confirmed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, per NBC Bay Area. It is alleged there was no responsible adult overseeing the three children present when the tragedy occurred.

At the time, Gheblehshenas had reportedly gone to a separate unlicensed daycare earlier that day, leaving the children in the care of her daughter, Fathizadeh, the district attorney’s office stated. While Fathizadeh was reportedly occupied with preparing breakfast in the kitchen, she allegedly allowed three of the children to access the rear patio play area without supervision. (RELATED: REPORT: 2 Children Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Falling In Pool At Daycare In San Jose)

“Suspect 1 had no view of the children or the backyard from the kitchen. Suspect 1 remained in the kitchen with all three children out of view for at least five minutes,” according to the charging documents. Fathizadeh eventually checked on the children, discovering one floating in the pool, the documents continue. She reportedly took the child out of the pool and performed CPR before calling 911.

Fathizadeh subsequently called her brother, who was allegedly sleeping, for help, according to the documents. The brother reportedly found two other children floating in the deep end of the pool and removed them. He reportedly called 911 and performed CPR on the children, the charging documents continued.

Both Fathizadeh and Gheblehshenas were charged with felony child endangerment and will be arraigned on Dec. 6., according to NBC Bay Area.