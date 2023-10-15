3 Killed, 3 Injured At Early-Morning Party Shooting

Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday morning during a shooting at a Denver party, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Officers first found a deceased gunshot victim at an industrial storefront, according to the AP. Five shooting victims were transported to local hospitals; two succumbed to their injuries there, police said. The three deceased appear to be men, per the AP.

3 people shot in downtown Denver after altercation, police say https://t.co/U7p1PNpx89 pic.twitter.com/lRwWhdZ1pW — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) October 15, 2023

The identities of the victims remain undisclosed as information from the medical examiner’s office is pending, police said. The three survivors include one man and two women, the AP reported.

Shots were fired from at least two guns at the party, according to evidence, the AP reported. (RELATED: Two Faculty Members Shot Outside Of Denver High School, Suspect On The Run)

An altercation between the partygoers in the area of 16th Street and Glenarm Place around 1:50 a.m. escalated into the shooting, according to the Denver Police Department, KDVR reported.

“At this point, investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting as well as who was involved,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

In a similar situation, two people were killed and 28 people were injured at a Baltimore block party shooting in July. That same month, 13 people were reportedly shot, stabbed or struck by vehicles at a New York street party attended by hundreds of people.