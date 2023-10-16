Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Not Paying Child Support: REPORT

Police arrested Antonio Brown — a former NFL superstar wide receiver who won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — in Broward County, Florida, over the weekend after he allegedly failed to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, according to WPLG Local 10.

Police booked Brown on Sunday at around midnight on a warrant outside of the county, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office jail records via WPLG Local 10.

The legendary Pittsburgh Steeler and former New England Patriot has reportedly since been released on a bond of $15,000.

The mother of Brown‘s daughter, Wiltrice Jackson, told TMZ her former lover owes her around $31,000 in unpaid child support.

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson said. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

THIS JUST IN: Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday. https://t.co/muRgynRWbP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 16, 2023

Back in August, a judge ruled Brown didn’t make child support payments and ordered for his arrest, according to TMZ.

Police arrested Brown outside of his Dania Beach home after he got in a taxi, according to his arrest report that was obtained by Local 10. (RELATED: Wild Brawl Erupts Between Several Giants And Bills Players After Tensions Hit Boiling Point)

The Miami-Dade Police Department filed the warrant, according to the report.