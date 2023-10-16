Dolly Parton Reveals How ‘Loose Women’ Inspired Her Iconic Image

Dolly Parton admitted her iconic image and flair for fashion were influenced by “loose women” during a recent interview with People.

The legendary artist teamed up with HSN for a pre-sale of her first-ever rock album, “Rockstar,” and touched on her style inspiration over the years. “I was kind of influenced by those early days, with women that I would see, like the loose women in our town, or just people that I’d see in magazines and the Frederick’s of Hollywood catalog,” Parton told People in an interview published Sunday. “I mean, that spoke to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

The country music icon explained it was a natural progression for her to pick and choose her fashion based on influences she genuinely connected with. “They fit my personality,” she told People. She said the Frederick’s of Hollywood catalogues “seemed to be my style and seemed to fit my personality, so I just went for it.”

Known for her flamboyant fashion sense, the 77-year-old has always turned heads with her style.

She admitted she was aware her designs weren’t always exactly well-received by others. “Even though I’m sure people might have been uncomfortable thinking they would be uncomfortable looking like I did, but if I seemed comfortable in it, they were willing to accept it,” Parton said. “So I just kind of grew in the business kind of like that, being a little bit over the top about most things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

“I was never one to care as much about what other people thought of me as I felt about what I thought of me, because I felt if I was comfortable in whatever I was wearing, then people would be comfortable around me,” she told the outlet.

Parton is well aware of the fact that some of her outfits draw attention for being loud and unique.

“I think that’s as much part of me as anything, because I’m known for my bizarre outfits,” she told People. “I know the rock and rollers always had their thing going, but all my life, even in country, I’ve just had my own style.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Shuts Down Tea With Kate Middleton For An Unexpected Reason)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

The star said she knows some of her fashion choices stand out — but she’s proud of that.

“I think I’m known for being a little bit over the top … [and] kind of pushing it to the limit, but hopefully in good taste as well,” she told People.