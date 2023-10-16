Long-Lost ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia Sold For Record-Setting $3.135 Million At Auction

The original 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter, famously used in the iconic Death Star space battle from the 1977 “Star Wars” film, was sold for $3.135 million at a Heritage Auction in Dallas over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The record-setting sale was part of the auction of the collection of late Oscar-nominated visual effects artist and modelmaker, Greg Jein. The cultural treasure trove includes rare and sought-after pieces from the world of cinema, Heritage Auction shared through a post Sunday on X (formerly Twitter). This particular X-wing model, believed to have been lost for decades, made a reappearance when it was discovered in a box stored in Jein’s garage, per The Hollywood Reporter.

JUST NOW 🚨$3,135,000. That’s the final on the screen-matched “Red Leader” (Red One) X-wing Starfighter Filming Miniature. pic.twitter.com/HEj5tTSpvT — Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) October 15, 2023

Its sale marks a milestone in the world of film memorabilia, setting a new record for the most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop ever sold at auction, per the outlet. Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President of Hollywood/Entertainment Memorabilia at Heritage Auctions, expressed his enthusiasm, calling the global response to the Greg Jein collection outstanding, the outlet added. (RELATED: Babe Ruth’s Bat Sells For $1.85 Million)

The X-wing was reportedly found after four friends of Jein decided to help his family clean out his garage after his death, The New York Times reported. “It was like, ‘Holy cow, we found an X-wing, a real, honest-to-goodness X-wing,'” VFX historian Gene Kozicki, one of the people who reportedly found the item, said in a statement. “We were carrying on like kids on Christmas.”

“This model has not been displayed or modified since it left ILM,” Kozicki told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “For those of us that grew up in the ’70s or ’80s, and those of us that work in visual effects, this model is as significant a find as the ruby red slippers or the Maltese Falcon.”