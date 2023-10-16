One MLB Team Parts With First Female General Manager As Another Interviews First Female Managerial Candidate: REPORT

The MLB’s Miami Marlins parted ways with their General Manager Kim Ng, the first female GM in MLB history, just hours after reports surfaced that the San Francisco Giants were interviewing assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their open managerial position, multiple outlets reported.

It’s a big week for women in baseball as Alyssa Nakken will reportedly become the first female to be interviewed for a Manager job, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly.

Some news: The Giants formally interviewed assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their managerial role, according to sources. She’s believed to be the first woman to become an official candidate for an MLB club’s top uniformed job. Story: https://t.co/jsh95THeyS — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) October 15, 2023

The report comes at the same time that ESPN is reporting the first female general manager in MLB history is leaving her position.

Kim Ng, who the Marlins historically hired as general manager in 2020, is leaving her role after the Marlins reportedly planned to hire a president of baseball operations above her, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Ng was reportedly offered a contract extension but declined it, according to ESPN.

News at ESPN: Marlins GM Kim Ng left the organization after it tried to hire someone over her in the baseballl-operations department, a move that stunned the industry after she built Miami’s first full-season playoff team since 2003. Free and unlocked: https://t.co/NAgVGNP6SX — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 16, 2023

The news that Nakken will be getting an interview sparked some controversy, including from some ex-big leaguers. (RELATED: ‘Take His Money’: Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Rape Accuser’s Alleged Texts Following Settlement)

“I guess it’s hard to outwoke the previous manager choice of Gabe Kaplernick?” former All-Star Lenny Dykstra tweeted, poking fun at the Giants’ previous manager Gabe Kapler.

I guess it’s hard to outwoke the previous manager choice of Gabe Kaplernick? But I remind the @SFGiants that they actually can reach higher than Alyssa Nakken in that regard. I hear #RynaWorkman is now in need of a job! https://t.co/IJmRFDcktS — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) October 16, 2023

“My God what an embarrassing organization @SFGiants have become!” former Giant Aubrey Huff tweeted in response to the news.