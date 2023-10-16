Sports

One MLB Team Parts With First Female General Manager As Another Interviews First Female Managerial Candidate: REPORT

The MLB’s Miami Marlins parted ways with their General Manager Kim Ng, the first female GM in MLB history, just hours after reports surfaced that the San Francisco Giants were interviewing assistant coach Alyssa Nakken for their open managerial position, multiple outlets reported. 

It’s a big week for women in baseball as Alyssa Nakken will reportedly become the first female to be interviewed for a Manager job, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly. 

The report comes at the same time that ESPN is reporting the first female general manager in MLB history is leaving her position.

Kim Ng, who the Marlins historically hired as general manager in 2020, is leaving her role after the Marlins reportedly planned to hire a president of baseball operations above her, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Ng was reportedly offered a contract extension but declined it, according to ESPN.

The news that Nakken will be getting an interview sparked some controversy, including from some ex-big leaguers. (RELATED: ‘Take His Money’: Former MLB Pitcher Reveals Rape Accuser’s Alleged Texts Following Settlement)

“I guess it’s hard to outwoke the previous manager choice of Gabe Kaplernick?” former All-Star Lenny Dykstra tweeted, poking fun at the Giants’ previous manager Gabe Kapler.

My God what an embarrassing organization @SFGiants have become!” former Giant Aubrey Huff tweeted in response to the news.