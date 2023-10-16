‘Moral Equivalence’: DeSantis Accuses Dems Of Trying To ‘Kneecap’ Israel

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decried the Biden administration’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war on Monday’s episode of “Hannity.”

DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity that America’s role in the conflict should be “supporting Israel for their right to get the job done.” (RELATED: ‘Chose To Be Houdini’: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden’s Response To Americans Stuck In Israel Amid Attack)

“Biden is saying, ‘we supporting Israel.’ But behind the scenes, they’re trying to kneecap what they’re doing. They have a right to eliminate Hamas, and we should stand with them. It’s moral clarity. You can’t have moral equivalence between Hamas and killing Israeli civilians,” DeSantis said.

Terror group Hamas attacked Israel in early October while operating out of the Gaza Strip. The multi-faceted terror attack is estimated to have killed around 1,400 Israeli civilians. Hamas terrorists have also reportedly taken over 150 civilians hostage, the AP reported.