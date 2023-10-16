Prince Charles Cinema Cancels Premiere Of Kevin Spacey’s First Film After Assault Trial

The world premiere of “Control,” a micro-budget Welsh thriller featuring Kevin Spacey, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in a London trial, had a setback after a London cinema withdrew its offer to host the event due to Spacey’s involvement in the film.

The Prince Charles Cinema, a staunch supporter of independent films, initially agreed to host the “Control” premiere but changed its stance upon learning of Spacey’s role in the movie, the Telegraph reported Saturday. Greg Lynn, the owner of the independent cinema, communicated this decision to “Control” star and producer Lauren Metcalfe via email, according to the outlet. Lynn expressed his apologies, writing, “We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have canceled your hire with us,” per the outlet.

“Last night it came to our attention that your film features Kevin Spacey, in particular his first film since the court case. My staff as well as I are horrified that we are being mentioned in the same breath as his new film for the premiere,” the email continued, per the Telegraph. (RELATED: Kevin Spacey Accuser Joked About Alleged Sexual Assault After It Happened)

In response to this setback, the world premiere was promptly rescheduled to the Genesis Cinema, less than 24 hours after the Prince Charles Cinema canceled the event, a representative for Metcalfe revealed according to Variety. The representative emphasized they had found a more suitable venue willing to host the premiere, and they considered the matter closed.

“Whilst we were briefly disappointed, we have found a much better and more appropriate venue, and one that is happy to be hosting the event,” Metcalfe’s representative said in a statement.