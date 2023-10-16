Millie Bobby Brown Says She Became A Feminist After A Psychic Told Her She Was

“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown admitted she had no idea she was a feminist until a psychic told her she was.

The revelation was disclosed during a recent interview for Glamour, as she was discussing the various ways she uses her time and her status to improve the lives of others. Many of her projects center around helping women and young girls, but she says she had no idea she was a feminist until a psychic told her.

Brown said the psychic triggered her feminist awakening, which ultimately prompted her to dig deeper into understanding if this was the case. She admits that after her psychic reading, she went home and Googled, “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” on the internet, per Glamour.

The famous actress said she dove in to reading a variety of books and articles on the topic, until she “really grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me,” she told Glamour.

“Ultimately it’s about opportunity,” she said.

She went on to discuss that her production company aims to tell stories about what girls and women can be, and she’s slated to play a dragon-fighting princess alongside Angela Bassett and Robin Wright in “Damsel,” according to Glamour. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At Age 19)

“The theme is feminism,” Brown said.

Brown said she aspires to cast other women and performers that may otherwise be overlooked. Brown is also a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador that has worked to expand menstrual care and education for young girls across the world, according to Glamour.