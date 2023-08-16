‘I Think I’m Ready’: Millie Bobby Brown Says She Is Done With ‘Stranger Things’

Famous actress Millie Bobby Brown says she’s very ready for the end of “Stranger Things,” after starring in the show since the 2016 premiere, when she was just 12 years old.

Brown is looking ahead to the future and is ready to leave “Stranger Things” without any hesitation. “I think I’m ready,” she said in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Brown has played the main character “Eleven” in the science fiction horror drama series, garnering a worldwide fanbase that has been part of her character’s journey over the years. She’s not sure what roles might lie ahead, but she’s confident that it’s time to move on.

The famous actress opened up about leaving the role that catapulted her to fame and has defined her career.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life,” she said to Women’s Wear Daily.

Brown, now 19 years old and thriving in her career, has starred in other projects in conjunction with her main work on “Stranger Things.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

The talented actress has made appearances in the “Enola Holmes” films on Netflix and featured in two “Godzilla” movies. She is also slated to make an appearance in the upcoming movies, “Damsel” and “The Electric State.” (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At Age 19)

‘Stranger Things’ has been renewed for a fifth and final season on Netflix but production and filming are now paused as a result of the ongoing writer’s strike.