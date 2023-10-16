Wallace Shawn Attends Jewish Groups’ Pro-Palestine Protest In DC

Famous actor Wallace Shawn was spotted Monday at a protest outside the White House calling for President Joe Biden to fight for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Witnesses spotted Shawn, known for his role in the “Princess Bride,” holding a sign saying “My grief is not your weapon” on one side and “Jews say: ceasefire now” on the other, photos show.

WALLACE SHAWN is inconceivably here at the White House with @IfNotNowOrg and @JvpAction demanding President Biden fight for a ceasefire and end the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/cG2v1G8i1j — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) October 16, 2023

The IfNotNow and Jewish Vote for Peace (JVP) Action organizations held a protest outside the White House, demanding an end to the killing of Israeli and Palestinian civilians in the wake of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. The attack killed roughly 1,400 civilians in Israel, including 30 U.S. citizens. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a counteroffensive and airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, urging civilians in the area to evacuate before its ground assault. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Babies Being Taken By Terrorists’: Israelis React To Hamas’ ‘Shocking’ Surprise Attack)

“Like anyone who is Jewish, millions of my relatives have been massacred,” Shawn, who is Jewish himself, said at the protest. “You would think that would teach everybody from that background that this is a tragedy that should be avoided, that hatred against particular groups is wrong.”

“What’s happening right now is simply one of the most deliberate cruelities inflicted on a group of people,” he continued.

Wallace Shawn speaks. “Like anyone who is Jewish, millions of my relatives have been massacred. You’d think that would teach everybody from that background that this is a tragedy that should be avoided, that hatred against particular groups is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/TJyg1hKMV4 — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) October 16, 2023

“Many of us are mourning our Israeli and Palestinian friends and loved ones. We are in pain and grief, trying to process a week of horrific violence that has left so many that we know injured, traumatized, kidnapped, or killed. But we refuse to let our grief be weaponized to justify the murder of more Palestinians,” an RSVP to the Ceasefire Now protest reads. “As American Jews, we demand a ceasefire now.”

“No genocide in our name. The time is now to mobilize to prevent this genocide from going forward. We demand that President Biden use his leverage to implement a ceasefire and use any possible tool to force Israel to halt its war on Palestinians in Gaza,” the statement continues.

The protestors formed a blockade around the White House, blocking over four entrances to the building, according to a social media post from IfNotNow early Monday afternoon.

“We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we’re ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire,” the group said.

BREAKING: American Jews and allies have now blocked 4+ doors to the White House. We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter — we’re ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/SlcIPuijRs — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) October 16, 2023

Fifteen people were arrested, according to the organization, which said it anticipates more to come.