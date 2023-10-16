‘We See You’: State Of Israel Blasts Gigi Hadid After She Criticizes Their Treatment Of Palestinians

The State of Israel publicly blasted supermodel Gigi Hadid in a scathing post issued to social media Sunday after Hadid criticized the Israeli government.

Gigi expressed her empathy for the plight of the Palestinian people. The State of Israel didn’t mince words when addressing Hadid’s perspective.

Hadid initially wrote, “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The Israeli government flipped the script on Hadid and posted an edited version of her initial post that was adjusted to read, “There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.”

“Have you been sleeping the past week Gigi?,” the State of Israel wrote to their 678,000 Instagram followers. “Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes?” (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Responds To Hamas Invasion As Pro-Palestine Family Members Remain Silent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel (@stateofisrael)

The State of Israel went on to boldly admonish the supermodel.

“Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you,” they declared.

They backed their words with a graphic image of children’s toys and clothing strewn across a severely bloodied floor.

“If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING” was written across the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The comments section of the message posted by the Israeli Government remained open, and plenty of comments criticize them for publicly blasting Hadid.

“This is the first time i see an official government account attacking celebrities😂😂😂😂 it’s kinda pathetic, who is running account, some teenagers?” one user wrote.

“The fact yall have time to create a PR campaign for this whole situation is concerning… Yall attacking celeberties now?” another wrote.

“Girl Bye, a whole state making a post about Gigi hadid yall are soooooo insecureeeeeeeeeee” another chimed in.

Hadid has not publicly responded to the scathing post.