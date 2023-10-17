Alec Baldwin May Face Criminal Charges Again Over Movie Set Shooting: REPORT

Actor Alec Baldwin could potentially face a slew of new criminal charges over his alleged involvement in the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to reports.

New Mexico special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement Tuesday that “additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” according to CNN.

“We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.”

Prosecutors are reportedly set to present the case to a grand jury within two months.

Baldwin’s attorneys told CNN in a statement that “it is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution.” (RELATED: Prosecutors Charge Armorer On ‘Rust’ Set With Evidence Tampering, Narcotics Transferring)

Talks of charges against Baldwin surfaced in August after forensic experts produced information they said would show the trigger on the Colt .45 revolver that was used in the fatal incident had been pulled “sufficiently” to cause the gun to fire, People reported.

Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a trial date has been set for Feb. 21, 2024. Reed will plead not guilty, according to NBC News.