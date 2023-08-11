‘Rust’ Armorer Pleads Not Guilty To Manslaughter, Evidence Tampering Charges

The armorer for the set of “Rust,” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to People.

Gutierrez-Reed entered a written plea of not guilty for criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence, People reported Thursday. Hutchins and “Rust” director Joel Souza were shot on-set when a prop gun handled by actor Alec Baldwin was fired with live rounds Oct. 21, 2021. (RELATED: New Witness In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Claims Armorer Tampered With Evidence After Talking To Police: REPORT)

“Ms. Gutierrez has pled not guilty to all charges and is preparing for her day in court,” Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney, Jason Bowles, said in a statement to People. “She looks forward to her day in court, and to having the conduct of everyone on set fully examined.”

Gutierrez-Reed’s release states that she cannot possess firearms, cannot consume drugs or alcohol (with twice-monthly tests) and cannot return to the location of the alleged incident, according to People.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who both stars in and was a producer for “Rust,” had his criminal charges against him dropped in April. Baldwin initially faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Crew members had allegedly been complaining to the producers about safety concerns hours before the shooting. The cast and crew also reportedly complained of long hours on the job, long commutes, delayed paychecks and accidental discharges.

Six crew members allegedly walked off set due to the working conditions.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer of the First Judicial District of New Mexico set Gutierrez-Reed’s trial for sometime between Dec. 6 and Dec. 15, People reported.