The Left Is Seriously Trying To Cancel George Orwell Now

Progressives are now trying to cancel author George Orwell, according to an article published Sunday.
A biography of Orwell’s wife, Eileen O’Shaughnessy, describes him as a “sadistic, misogynistic, homophobic, and sometimes violent man,” according to the Telegraph. And apparently the darkness within his most iconic text “1984” was a reflection of the inner Orwell … so one biographer claims.
“He desperately wants to be decent, and wanting to be decent is an honourable thing, a noble thing. But writing a book like 1984, which is violent, misogynist, sadistic, grim, paranoid: that comes out of a writer’s flaws,” O’Shaughnessy’s biographer, Anna Funder claimed of Orwell, with absolutely no grounds to base her assertion on.
Does J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” storyline mean she is a violent wizard with delusional tendencies? No. So why would “1984” mean Orwell was a psycho?
The irony of the left trying to cancel Orwell, who isn’t alive to defend himself, over absolutely nothing, is beyond ridiculous. It’s downright embarrassingly, and shows how utterly thin-skinned we are in 2023. (RELATED: Americans Aren’t Buying Biden’s Tale Of Economic Recovery)
Misogyny was just a word for being a man back in Orwell’s day. And most men were homophobic in their own way (and most are today — get over it, people are flawed). Some men are also violent. While I will never condone violence against women, it feels like Funder is grasping at straws in trying to paint Orwell as a villain. And it sets a dangerous precedent.
If only someone had written a book warning about this sort of thing…