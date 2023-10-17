Democrat Governor Is Transitioning State’s Fleet To EVs

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on Monday mandating that her state’s vehicle fleet convert to 100% electric by 2035, according to The Associated Press.

The executive order requires state agencies to buy electric vehicles (EVs) when there is more than one option available in the lead up to the 2035 target, and it exempts fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles and some other types of heavy-duty vehicles, according to the AP. She also directed state agencies and relevant stakeholders to come up with more avenues for New Mexico’s citizens to transition away from gas-powered vehicles and adopt EVs, according to local outlet KOB 4.

“The fact of the matter is that consumers and dealers want better access to electric vehicles, and the actions we’ve taken through Clean Car rules and now tax credits are leveling the playing field,” Lujan Grisham said of her executive action, according to the AP. “I also took action today to make sure the state is ‘walking the walk’ when it comes to widely adopting low- and zero-emission vehicles by requiring the state fleet to be zero-emission by 2035.” (RELATED: Dem Governor Suspends Right To Carry Guns In Albuquerque)

Big news for ⚡️ 🚘 today! We will pursue #EV tax credits in the upcoming legislative session to make EVs more accessible and more affordable for all. I also directed the state to “walk the walk” by transitioning to a zero-emission vehicle fleet by 2035. Pedal to the metal, NM! pic.twitter.com/aFDeYfdhfX — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 16, 2023

The governor called for state lawmakers to move to expand tax credit programs to entice consumers to buy EVs, according to KOB 4. State legislators have indicated that they are ready to work to that end.

“We have to think about ways that create opportunity for the folks selling those vehicles, whether that’s a dealer or an individual,” Lujan Grisham said, according to KOB4. “We have to think about ways the individuals have access to that marketplace, but also that they have the opportunity to do the charging right at their own homes.”

Lujan Grisham’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

