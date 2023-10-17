Rams Cornerback Derion Kendrick Arrested After Police Reportedly Find Unregistered Firearm In Car

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested Sunday after police reportedly found an unregistered weapon in his vehicle.

BREAKING: #Rams starting cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday after police found a GUN in his car, per TMZ. This is only hours after LAR’s Sunday victory over the #Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/Fko9Nfec01 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 16, 2023

Los Angeles Police Department officers reportedly pulled Kendrick over for illegally tinted windows when they saw an open container of marijuana, prompting a vehicle search, according to CBS.

The officers found a weapon that turned out to be unregistered and Kendrick was cited for felony possession of a firearm in a vehicle, CBS reported.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said he was aware of the arrest, but waiting until he had more information to comment.

“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don’t have the totality of it other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning and that’s kind of where we are at that,” McVay said during a press conference, per CBS. (RELATED: ‘I’m Done Now’: NFL Analyst Goes On Heated Rant About Player Who Is ‘Mentally Unable To Handle … Criticism’)

McVay, when asked about Kendrick’s status on the team going forward said “I understand the question, but until I have all of the information, it’s hard for me to answer anything further with regards to his status, any of those types of things,” CBS reported.

The Rams drafted the 23-year-old cornerback in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, and have utilized him heavily so far this year. He played nearly every defensive snap in Sunday’s win against the Arizona Cardinals, according to TMZ Sports.