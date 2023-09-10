Commanders’ Sam Howell And Referee Rocked By Dirty Hit From Cardinals’ Kyzir White, Punches Thrown In Aftermath

The boys are already bringin’ the heat!

It wasn’t even 10 minutes into the Week 1 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders before playoff-level intensity was brought into the mix.

Just ask Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, and a referee at that, who were both blown away by a late hit from Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White with fists being thrown in the aftermath between Washington and Arizona. And that wasn’t the only thing that was thrown — so was a lot of laundry on the field from the zebras.

Howell, who is in his sophomore season as the Commanders starter, was scrambling up the field towards the bench before ultimately going out of bounds. But in such dirty fashion, the QB was sent flying by White, who then clobbered right into a referee to knock him over as well. (RELATED: Bengals’ Joe Burrow Now The Highest-Paid Player In NFL History After $275 Million Extension: REPORT)

Shortly after, outright chaos broke out, with punches being thrown between Washington and Arizona players.

WATCH:

What a DIRTY hit on #Commanders QB Sam Howell, was it worth an ejection? Howell had to leave the game and return.pic.twitter.com/oXQhd9Hvjw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

Absolutely terrible hit on Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/2qYqGdq29P — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) September 10, 2023

Howell ended up being aces though, going on to score a touchdown to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead:

New #Commanders franchise QB Sam Howell with an early touchdown. Goes to Brian Robinsonpic.twitter.com/usERXQ3lE9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

And just like that, the NFL is BACK, baby!