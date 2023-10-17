EasyJet Flight Canceled After Passenger’s ‘Defecation’ Incident

Officials canceled an EasyJet flight Sunday after a passenger allegedly pooped all over the bathroom floor.

The airline deboarded passengers from the flight, which was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport from the Spanish island of Tenerife, per CNN. Video from the incident shows passengers’ reactions after the pilot announced the deboarding, according to Twitter user Kitty Streek.

While footage seems to show the passengers appearing none too pleased, witnesses told CNN the atmosphere remained cordial, with passenger Aaran Gedhu, who believed the incident to be an accident, telling the outlet, “Everyone was being polite to each other. There was no fighting amongst the passengers.”

Streek told CNN she was frustrated, saying, “We obviously can’t prove whether the person simply had an accident or if they had done this out of anger for the delayed flight but it was hard not to be angry either way as nobody wants to be stranded in another country.”

This is the second high profile defecation-related plane disembarkment in recent months. In September, a Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger’s diarrhea accident became a “biohazard.” (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of The Diarrhea-Covered Airplane And It’s Even More Disgusting Than We Thought)

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this was outside of our control we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused,” EasyJet said in a statement, per CNN.