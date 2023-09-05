Video Surfaces Of The Diarrhea-Covered Airplane And It’s Even More Disgusting Than We Thought

I’m gonna give you the same warning that my editor sent me: “I hope you’re not eating right now.”

You know how I recently blogged about a Delta flight that was scheduled to go from Atlanta to Barcelona, and how it was ruined because the plane had to make an emergency landing due to a passenger having “diarrhea all the way through the airplane”?

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴 The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

Yeah, that.

Well, we now have a video apparently showing the diarrhea-covered airplane, and it’s far more disgusting than we thought.

Posted on Twitter by a user named “Xansby Swanson,” the clip shows someone walking down an aisle of the plane and recording the crap trail as they were leaving. When the original report said there was “diarrhea all the way through the airplane,” it wasn’t joking, with poo covering such a long length. You can tell the cabin crew tried to cover up the filth with paper towels, but uh … yeah, that wasn’t working at all.

Just check out this sh*t (literally).

When I wrote my original piece, I wasn’t really sure about a visual image, but I can honestly say this is far worse than what I was thinking. The plane was literally covered in diarrhea, I can’t get over that. (RELATED: ‘Diarrhea All The Way Through The Airplane’: Delta Flight Forced Into Emergency Landing After ‘Biohazard Issue’)

Just nasty, man. Give every single one of those people a free flight for having to deal with this, and the crew a raise while we’re at it.