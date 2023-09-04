‘Diarrhea All The Way Through The Airplane’: Delta Flight Forced Into Emergency Landing After ‘Biohazard Issue’

What a way to ruin a trip to Europe.

A Delta flight on a flashy journey from Atlanta to Barcelona was switched to complete poo (literally) after it was forced to turn around to make an emergency landing because one passenger “had diarrhea all the way through the airplane.”

Two hours into the Friday transatlantic flight from Georgia to Spain, the pilot of the Airbus A350 aircraft did the turnaround because of the liquid version of Mr. Hankey stinkin’ up the joint. Early Merry Christmas, I guess?

“This is a biohazard issue,” said the pilot to air traffic control that was recorded from LiveATC.com and then published on Twitter. “We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A Delta Airlines Airbus A350 turned around back to Atlanta Friday night because of diarrhea throughout the airplane from a passenger and it’s a biohazard. 👀🥴 The FAA flight strip for DL194 was posted to Reddit (📷xStang05x) Also a passenger posted here asking why her son’s… pic.twitter.com/VWbkB47wF1 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) September 3, 2023

Rough! Just rough! For the pooper, the passenger, the pilot, other people involved, all the P’s!

And don’t get me wrong, I know it’s gotta suck to be the one who held everybody up from going to Barcelona because you can’t control your bowels. You’ve got the discomfort, the outright embarrassment and, well, you ruined everybody’s trip to be quite frank. But man oh man, I can just imagine how irritated I would feel if I was just a passenger.

Like I said, I can empathize with the pooper, but I can just picture being so annoyed that I couldn’t get to Barcelona until 5:10 PM the next day, eight hours later — which is the actual result — because of a … pooper?

I can’t swim in the beautiful Spanish beaches because of poop?! (RELATED: Joe Montana Sues San Francisco After Claiming Home Flooded With Sewage Due To Bad Infrastructure: REPORT)

Better them than me, because I’m just being honest, I couldn’t handle the level of annoyance.

Plus, I would’ve had to deal with the smell of crap for two whole hours until we got back to Atlanta before we even talked about flying to Spain.

Nope, I couldn’t handle. Screw that. I’m already annoyed as hell just thinking about it.