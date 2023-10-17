Footage Of The Upcoming ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Movie Has Leaked Online And It’s Looking Like An Absolute Banger

WE HAVE A LEAK!

Footage from the upcoming “Godzilla Minus One” movie — coming out Nov. 3 in Japan and then Dec. 1 in the United States — has leaked online courtesy of a new documentary making the rounds, and not just that, but there’s also been a new official television spot released.

If you’re not aware of what “Godzilla Minus One” is about, the Takashi Yamazaki-written and directed film is about a postwar Japan trying to deal with a rebuild, and then BOOM! Godzilla comes to mess ish up!

“The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the ‘minus,’” said Koji Ueda, who is the President of Toho International, in a statement back in July.

Man, this is fantastic.

And then on top of the new “Godzilla Minus One” content, I found out while writing this blog that we have two other Godzilla projects coming out as well — Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” series and then a movie called “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” coming out Apr. 12, 2024. (RELATED: Is This Nessie? Video Possibly Shows Legendary Loch Ness Monster)

Holy cow, so much Godzilla content! SO MUCH GLORY!