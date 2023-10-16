Is This Nessie? Video Possibly Shows Legendary Loch Ness Monster

Are we looking at Nessie here?

Shot two years ago by Richard Mayor, a video is resurfacing after a load of internet sleuths believe that they’ve spotted the legendary Loch Ness Monster in the water. And it’s not just them, Mayor himself thinks he has something huge on his hands.

The video was recorded during an Alzheimer’s Society canoe challenge.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since,” Mayor told the Daily Record when talking about the video. “I don’t know what it is, but it certainly has the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie. The more I watch it, I think ‘Crikey!,’ there really wasn’t anything in the area that could be.”

WATCH:

Oh man, this could honestly go either way.

I understand completely why people think it’s the Loch Ness Monster, because the shape in the water looks exactly how Nessie has been portrayed over the years. Quite frankly, it looks like the legend getting some grub off the coast of the loch, I’m even skeptical myself — though to be fair, that could be more me wanting the Loch Ness Monster to be real.

Because on the flip side, I also understand the argument of “it looks like sand moving with the water” or just the plain ol’ “it looks like water moving.” Yeah, I get it. Not only does it give off the visual of that, but as much as it disappoints me, there’s just not much evidence whatsoever of the existence of the Loch Ness Monster.

But whether you believe this is Nessie or not, you have to be intrigued at the fact that there’s a shape in the water that looks exactly what I like to view as my sea creature homie — such a cool beast, if true. (RELATED: Video Shows Incredible UFO Fleet Flying Over New Mexico)

And hopefully that ends up being the case … LONG LIVE NESSIE!