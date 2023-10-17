IDF Chief’s Letter To Troops Will Make Your Heart Will Pound Out Of Your Chest

A letter from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, was shared online Monday, and it’s one of the most powerful things you’ll read this decade.

“The State of Israel is at war and will prevail!” Halevi opened the letter, which was sent to soldiers, commanders, and reservists following the Hamas invasion of Gaza on Saturday. Halevi accused Hamas of seeking to “destabilize Israel’s sovereignty” with their terrorist attack, which resulted in the death of over 1,400 Israelis and the abduction of around 200.

“During this fateful hour, we are keeping our oath to protect our homeland and Israel’s freedom and are fighting back,” the letter continued. Halevia described how the IDF have destroyed Hamas infrastructure, leadership and other types of capabilities over the last 12 days and sought to steel Israeli forces for the impending ground invasion.

A meaningful letter from the IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, to fellow soldiers, commanders and reservists: pic.twitter.com/aV4YXBznMt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 17, 2023

But it was Halevi’s note specifically to soldiers that will make your heart pound out of your chest. “We took a hard hit and we are responsible, but now the initiative is in our hands. Every single one of you has a role in the challenges we face ahead. The war will be difficult and long and the IDF will prevail.” (RELATED: George Soros Defended Hamas In Horrendous 2007 Article)

Something tells me this letter will go down in the history books as one of the greatest acts of leadership we’ve seen globally … ever.