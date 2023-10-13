George Soros Defended Hamas In Horrendous 2007 Article

A 2007 article published by billionaire Holocaust survivor George Soros defended Hamas, the terrorist group that attacked Israel on Saturday, massacring and kidnapping Israelis en masse.

Soros’ op-ed was apparently published in the Financial Times back in 2007, and literally defended the inclusion of Hamas in political leadership in the opening sentence. “The Bush administration is again committing a blunder in the Middle East by supporting the Israeli government in its refusal to recognize a Palestinian unity government that includes Hamas,” Soros wrote.

It is really quite difficult to read the entire piece, especially given the actions taken by Hamas in the last seven days. Soros essentially argued that Israel could have negotiated with a Hamas-include Palestinian Authority to try and quell “potent danger” from Iran.

But Hamas won’t ever recognize the existence of Israel. The entire point of Hamas is to eradicate Jews and the existence of Israel. Soros even acknowledges that in the piece … so what the heck is he on about?

George Soros wrote this ⬇️ about Hamas back in 2007. It’s unfathomable to me how a Holocaust survivor could sanitize a genocidal terrorist group that would kill him without hesitation.https://t.co/L4axzHNahX https://t.co/RlQfA0Nbq6 pic.twitter.com/uaVeIvn1zE — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) October 12, 2023

Soros pushing for Hamas’ inclusion in a Middle Eastern governmental body is as bizarre as if he asked for White Supremacists and Neo-Nazis to be given a significant piece of power within the White House or European Union. Or maybe the Taliban?

Sure, he could just be a total fucking idiot and actually believe that Hamas would disregard their desire to Holocaust the Jewish population if they’re given an honorary seat in government. And as we all know, Soros goes out of his way to fund far-leftist Democratic political leaders who think criminals just need to be treated better and the slow genocide of America’s mentally ill via the homeless crisis is “just being nice to addicts.” This brand of ignorance is kind of his party trick.

Or, he’s the smartest guy in the room and has been playing a deeply violent long game for his entire career. (RELATED: Elon Rips Apart George Soros, His Work And Impact On America)

Perhaps Soros is funding the Democrat elite in the same way he defended Hamas, not because he thinks all people are innately good if you let them be (such a dumb concept); maybe his motivation has always been to fund chaos and division? It is within tragedy, brutality, and terror that evil men make plenty of money and accrue their power. And in my opinion, this is precisely what Soros has wanted all along. And he’s doing it really, really well.