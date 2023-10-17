Here We Go Again: Yet Another World Championship Stolen From Woman By Transgender Athlete

What a joke.

Over the weekend at the 2023 FIE Veteran Fencing World Championships, a transgender female fencer won … excuse me, stole an eighth — EIGHTH! — world title from women.

Meet Liz Kocab, who “won” the Vet Women’s Epee in Florida against Finland’s Marja-Liisa Someroja. To make it worse, Someroja is an absolute legend, being a 14-time champion. The “victory” is Kocab’s second in the 70+ age category.

“I wanted to support USA Fencing,” Kocab said following the bout via USA Fencing. “I really did. Otherwise, I was actually thinking of stepping away. But the fact that it was in America, I thought that was important to support the USA. This is my way of saying thanks to USA Fencing.”

Sorry not sorry, but we Americans don’t feel the same way, “Liz.”

When is this clown world ish gonna stop?

I always talk about how I’m a proud girl dad, and every time I write one of these stories, I can’t help but to think about my daughters. Like, my three-year-old, for example, she’s quite tall for her age and I’m already over here thinking about putting her in basketball. But what happens if she has to compete against dudes at some point?

See, that’s what’s so messed up about it, because you can’t even have sports as a centerpiece of your daughter’s life without feeling uneasy because it might all come to a crashing halt one day because of someone who’s transgender — somebody they didn’t even have a chance to compete against from the get-go. (RELATED: Watch Nun Tackle Environmental Activist Who Storms Church Construction Site)

It’s absolutely infuriating, but whatever, the fight goes on! PROTECT WOMEN’S SPORTS!