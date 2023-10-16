Editorial

First College Basketball Top 25 Poll Of The Season Released. Blue Bloods Kansas, Duke Dominate At No. 1, No. 2

BLOG
Members of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrate with the Big 12 conference trophy after their 67-63 win over Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on February 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

It’s almost time for tip off, ladies and gentlemen!

The first Associated Press (AP) Top 25 college basketball poll of the season — known exactly as the AP preseason men’s Top 25 basketball poll — was released Monday, leaving the mark that a new campaign is on the horizon! Glory! (Especially after the Final Four season from my Miami Hurricanes last year)

And the verdict of the polling is … *drum roll* … not many surprises. Deflating, I know.

Though I do have a complaint regarding my Canes, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Here are the Top 25, with Kansas and Duke dominating No. 1 and No. 2 with 57 combined first place votes out of 63 total:

  1. Kansas (46)
  2. Duke (11)
  3. Purdue (3)
  4. Michigan State (1)
  5. Marquette
  6. UConn (2)
  7. Houston
  8. Creighton
  9. Tennessee
  10. FAU
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Arizona
  13. Miami
  14. Arkansas
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Kentucky
  17. San Diego State
  18. Texas
  19. North Carolina
  20. Baylor
  21. USC
  22. Villanova
  23. Saint Mary’s
  24. Alabama
  25. Illinois

See, not any shockers, pretty much what you would expect heading into the new season.

But with that being said, like I mentioned earlier, I do have a complaint regarding my Canes. I’m just a bit confused as to why we — despite us making the Final Four last campaign — come in at No. 13 in the preseason poll. It doesn’t make any sense to me, especially considering a smaller school (and fellow Final Four ticket puncher), FAU, is ahead of us at No. 10 (but shout out to FAU though).

Is it because we lost Isaiah Wong to the NBA?

That can’t be it, because we return Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier and Wooga Poplar as starters, who are surrounded by one of the most experienced lineups in all of college basketball going into 2023-24. (RELATED: Auburn Basketball’s Jewish Head Coach Bruce Pearl Blasts Obama, Biden As The Ones Who ‘Created The Crap’ In Israel)

We’re at least Top 10, easily. But you know how it goes … more anti-Miami bias from the national media.