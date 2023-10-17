‘You Are Stuttering!’: Piers Morgan Debate On Israel Rapidly Explodes Into Chaotic Shouting Match

Piers Morgan got into a screaming match with YouTuber and activist Mohammed Hijab on Monday after the latter demanded Morgan condemn the IDF.

The contentious interview began when Hijab asked Morgan why Morgan had described him as a “controversial pro-Palestine influencer.” Hijab first said he was “sickened” by the brutal Hamas terrorist attacks.

Hijab said he condemned not only Hamas but any terrorist organization that targets innocent civilians. He then went on to condemn the IDF for the Palestinian deaths.

Morgan then confronted Hijab over Israeli babies who were killed in their cribs, with Hijab refuting the claim, arguing there is no firm evidence supporting the claim that babies were murdered in their cribs and burned or beheaded.

Hijab demanded Morgan make a similar condemnation of Israel, citing the death of innocent children in Gaza.

Morgan went on to say that he was sickened by the terrorist attacks, prompting Hijab to ask why Morgan cares so much about the attack in Israel when “it happens every day in Palestine.”

“No, no it doesn’t,” Morgan shot back as the two began to talk over one another.

“You are stuttering,” Hijab chimed in.

“I’m not stuttering,” Morgan shot back.

“You are stuttering!”

“You contest every single thing that I’m saying,” Morgan said. “I’ve pointed out that 1,300 people were brutally killed.”

“2,000 people have been killed on the other side; 2,200 on the other side,” Hijab said before again asking Morgan to condemn the Palestinian deaths.

Morgan paused, prompting Hijab to say, “So you refuse to condemn?”

Morgan asked Hijab what exactly he wanted him to defend, with Hijab saying he wanted Morgan to condemn the IDF airstrikes that had hit civilian locations.

“I believe, given the scale of what Hamas did, on October 7th, that Israel is entitled–”

“– to kill children?” Hijab cut in.

“No,” Morgan said. “They are entitled to defend themselves with force.”

The two continued to debate about the war for the remainder of the episode.