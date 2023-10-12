‘Are You Seriously Asking Me About Palestinian Civilians?’: Naftali Bennett Unloads On Reporter

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett unloaded on Sky News’ Kamali Melbourne when the host asked him about Palestinian civilians.

“What about those Palestinians in hospital on life support and babies in incubators, whose life support and incubator will have to be turned off because the Israelis have cut the power to Gaza?” Melbourne asked.

“Are you seriously keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians? What’s wrong with you?” Bennett shot back.

“Have you not seen what happened? We’re fighting Nazis. We don’t target them. The world can come bring them anything they want. If you want to bring them electricity, I’m not gonna feed them electricity, or water, to my enemies. If anyone else wants that’s fine. We’re not responsible — ” Bennett said before he was interrupted.

“I want to tell you — ” Bennett cut in. “No, you listen to me right now. I’ve heard you enough.”

“Listen. This is my program, this is my show and I am asking the questions. You’re raising your voice,” the host said.

“This is my country,” Bennett said. “Shame on you. Shame on you.”

The two then continually spoke over one another, and Bennett argued Melbourne was believing Palestinian talking points.

“I’m asking you very directly, very directly: What is going to be done to make sure that those innocent people don’t get killed as innocent Jewish people were killed on Saturday?” Melbourne asked.

“Well, we’re going to target Hamas, and we’re telling Hamas that if you use anyone as your human shield, and you’re going to shoot at us using human shields, that is their responsibility,” Bennett said. “Listen, mister. If someone is shooting at your children and hiding behind a human shield, will you shoot back or not? I’m asking you a question.”

“Mr. Bennett, I’m not here to answer your questions. I’ve asked you your questions, and you answered them,” Melbourne said.

At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the deadly terrorist attacks and more than 100 taken hostage. Hundreds more are injured.