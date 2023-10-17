Blue City DA Walks Back Tweet Condemning ‘Pro-Hamas’ Rally Amid Pressure From Muslim Groups

The San Francisco district attorney deleted a tweet condemning a “pro-Hamas” rally in San Francisco following pressure from members of the Muslim and Arab Community, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

A pro-Palestinian rally was held in San Francisco Saturday following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed over 1,300 Israelis, including many unarmed women and children, according to the Chronicle. Democratic San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins called the rally “pro-Hamas,” and condemned the “hateful rhetoric” in a tweet that has now been taken down following pushback from San Francisco’s Muslim community, according to the Chronicle. (RELATED: ‘From The River To The Sea’: College Students Hold Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

“This weekend a pro-Hamas rally was held downtown, where ‘Death 2 Israel,’ amongst other hateful rhetoric was graffitied across buildings,” Jenkins tweeted Saturday in a now-deleted post, according to the Chronicle.

I support peaceful protests but on Saturday protestors vandalized buildings with disgusting calls to violence. @SFPD continues to investigate this situation, and I’m grateful for the @sfpublicworks crews that worked overnight to immediately clean up this hateful graffiti. pic.twitter.com/sk20U2YeDi — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 16, 2023

Jenkins shifted her messaging to denouncing graffiti depicting antisemitic messages instead of the “pro-Hamas” rally in her statement regarding the deletion of the tweet, according to the Chronicle.

“Last night, I issued a tweet regarding and condemning antisemitic graffiti that occurred in our city. Early this morning, members of the Muslim and Arab community reached out to me expressing concerns about the tweet and how it may be interpreted,” Jenkins said in a statement.

Pro-Palestinian rallies were held around the country over the last week. Many student groups at colleges held pro-Palestinian rallies, and many groups in many cities all over the world held rallies, many of which involved antisemitic slurs and genocidal rhetoric.

“I listened & understand their concerns & as a result, deleted the tweet. I do not support violence. The clearly antisemitic graffiti has no place in SF & we must be mindful that a person who chooses to engage in hateful acts is not representative of an entire community/faith,” Jerkins said.

Jenkins did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

