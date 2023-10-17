EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republican Introduces Legislation To Block Biden’s $6 Billion Payment To Iran

Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall introduced legislation Tuesday that would revoke the waiver granted by the Biden administration to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation. On September 11, 2023, the Biden administration announced it reached an agreement with Iran in which Iran would release five American citizens in return for a waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without having to worry about U.S. sanctions.

Marshall says after Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel have led to the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis, including women and children and at least 30 dead Americans, the first step Congress must take is to revoke the waiver.

“Hamas is just the puppet, doing the dirty work of the puppet master – Iran,” Marshall told the Caller before introducing the bill. “Blood is on Iran’s hands — their fingerprints are all over this attack. They bankrolled Hamas and helped them plan the attacks as Joe Biden unleashed their revenue stream and energy sector. Make no mistake, Iran is the head of the snake who has been empowered by Joe Biden’s weak leadership.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Demands DHS ‘Immediately Deport’ Foreign Nationals Who Express Support For Hamas Attacks)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“If Joe Biden won’t revoke these funds that will line the pockets of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, we will,” Marshall added. (RELATED: Rep. Colin Allred To Attend Campaign Fundraiser Hosted By Group With Radical, Anti-Israel Record)

Sens. Thom Tillis, J.D. Vance, John Hoeven, Rick Scott, Mike Braun, and Katie Britt joined Marshall in cosponsoring the legislation.