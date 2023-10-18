Leftist Comedian Calls Out Media Orgs For Posting Hamas Narrative Of Allegedly Bombed Hospital

Comedian Amy Schumer called out multiple news organizations Tuesday after they published stories suggesting that Israel had bombed a hospital with little evidence.

Following explosions at a hospital in Gaza, The Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN and several other news organizations immediately wrote up articles, citing Palestinian authorities, claiming that the Israelis had bombed a hospital and killed hundreds, but changed their headlines as the facts on the ground became unclear. The situation is still hazy, but multiple reports and U.S. intelligence show the explosion may have been caused by a failed Hamas or Islamic Jihad rocket, and Schumer wants the editors behind the articles fired. ‘(RELATED: From The River To The Sea’: College Students Hold Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

“Many Western outlets published a propaganda LIE, blaming Israel without fact checking. FACTS only reached the headlines an hour later. Fire the @bbcnews @nyt @skynews @cnn editors who put terrorist lies on their homepages,” Schumer said in an Instagram story.

“Lies that stoke anti-Jewish hatred worldwide. Hold media prejudice accountable,” Schumer continued.

CNN edited their headline from “Israel hits hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system” to “Israel accused of blasting hospital and school in Gaza as blockade cripples healthcare system.”

The AP changed its headline from “Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says” to “Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast.”

Headline revised again: “Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame” pic.twitter.com/Qmbs9iyHY3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 17, 2023

The NYT also stealth edited its headline as well from “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds In Hospital, Palestinians Say” to “At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say.”

The NYT, CNN and the AP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

