James Harden Is Straight Up Missing After Philadelphia 76ers Burn Him On Trade Demand: REPORT

The Sixers thought they were just gonna burn “The Beard” … nope.

Holding practice Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers were expecting one of their superstars in James Harden to participate, but my man was a complete no-show, according to ESPN.

Harden has been seeking a trade ever since he exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, having an agreement with the franchise that he was going to be traded if he did so. But later, the 76ers backed off that agreement, which has caused Harden to go full scorched earth — only fitting for a man who got burned.

“The Beard” did attend a meeting with the team Sunday in New York, but has been in Houston ever since, according to ESPN. The four-letter network’s sources also say that Philadelphia “plans to allow Harden the chance to explain his absence before deciding how to handle any punishment.” Straight comedy, man.

James Harden spotted hooping in Houston pic.twitter.com/7hg8mIVavM — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) October 18, 2023

Damn, this story is hilarious, and a true example of Philadelphia basketball.

Now normally I’m not for somebody creating chaos with their employer, especially when most chaos is generated from terms that an employee disagreed with that they originally agreed to. It doesn’t work that way. But in Harden’s case, literally part of his agreement was to get traded, and man, did my boy get screwed over with that.

That’s why he vented about Sixers general manager Daryl Morey overseas:

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

And now not showing up to practice.

I can’t say I blame him.

And of course, this kind of dysfunction is happening on the dysfunctional ass Philadelphia 76ers. Sure, they’re good enough to make the playoffs (they’re no New York Jets), but dysfunctional as hell everywhere else you look, and now here we are with this Harden story. (RELATED: Lakers Legend Michael Cooper Blasts LeBron For Literally Eating Dinner On The Bench Like The Disrespectful Chump He Is)

Just trade the dude, Philly. Y’all know y’all are doing this man wrong.

The Sixers asking price for James Harden: • First-round pick

• First-round pick

• Terance Mann (Via @PompeyOnSixers) pic.twitter.com/SMDIZwgXww — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 18, 2023

Just like that … terrible.