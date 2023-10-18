The Glory Is Real: A New Trailer For ‘Napoleon’ Just Dropped And I’m Over Here Getting Mad Chills

“Whose country are we in? … Mine.” I completely lost it!

Apple Original Films and Sony Pictures Entertainment dropped the new trailer Wednesday for “Napoleon,” starring the legendary Joaquin Phoenix as French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

The second trailer for “Napoleon,” which is directed by Ridley Scott, fantastically picks up where the first one left off — with Bonaparte on an icy plain trapping enemy opposition. Soundtracked by the classic “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath, the rest of the trailer puts a spotlight on Napoleon’s rise to French power in the 1790s, and also examines the relationship that he had with his wife Josephine, who is played by Vanessa Kirby.

After the French Revolution, Napoleon comes to power and crowns himself the emperor of France, which led into a reign over the country that lasted for years and featured both military and diplomatic confrontations with other powerhouses in Europe, including Great Britain.

Oh yes, the glory is most certainly real.

“Napoleon” will be released in theaters Nov. 22 and at a later date on Apple TV+.

“Whose country are we in? … Mine.” Oh man … I still can’t get over how epic that quote was. Mad chills. Mad, mad chills.

I’m a history buff, so I’m all in on this movie, plus, this whole thing is made even better with Joaquin Phoenix playing Napoleon himself.

Dude was a straight icon in “Joker.”

And did you see the way that he beat the hell out of that alien in “Signs”?

Anything flash and dash made by Hollywood about Napoleon, Nazi Germany, Rome, the British Empire, hell, even our own empire that we built here in the United States of America, I’m already in for those films.

And then you want to throw Joaquin Phoenix in as one of the leaders? (RELATED: Footage Of The Upcoming ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Movie Has Leaked Online And It’s Looking Like An Absolute Banger)

Oh yeah … I’m game.