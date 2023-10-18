Travis Kelce Denies Pushing Taylor Swift’s Bodyguard

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce denied pushing Taylor Swift’s security guard after images of him with his hand on the agent’s back surfaced online.

Kelce spoke on the matter during Wednesday’s “New Heights” podcast episode, saying his date in New York City didn’t involve any sort of altercation with the bodyguard at all. The athlete’s brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, asked him if he received any backlash after he seemingly pushed the guard out of the way to open Swift’s car door.

“I didn’t push him,” Kelce said.

This is actually so hilarious, Taylor and Swifties aren’t used to a real man caring so much for her Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift’s bodyguards: “you can step back, I’ll take care of her”

The bodyguard: yes sir, we trust you to do an excellent jobpic.twitter.com/kg88AQRknc — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 16, 2023

He went on to describe his version of the events.

“I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him,” Kelce clarified.

“If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me,” Kelce said.

Jason egged him on, saying his explanation sounded like that of “somebody who pushed somebody” and seemed to require more convincing.

Kelce explained his actions were intended as, “‘Good sir, would you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. Right behind you. Don’t want to startle you.”

Speaking of the bodyguard, he went on to say, “I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away, and if you get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.”

He noted Swift’s security guard didn’t say anything about the interaction and described her team as being “good people.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Paparazzi-Official)

The famous athlete did note he is “protective for sure” when he’s on dates.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense, like, I’m a man in the situation,” he said on the podcast.