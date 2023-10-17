Hezbollah Calls For Day of ‘Unprecedented Anger’

The Iranian-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah called for Wednesday to be a day of “unprecedented anger,” according to Al Manar, which is owned by Hezbollah.

The statement from the terrorist organization came after a hospital in Gaza was blown up. The Christian Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip exploded Tuesday, leaving hundreds dead, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hamas controls the health-ministry, and the terrorist organization blamed Israel for carrying out the alleged air strike.

The IDF has disputed the allegations and said “an enemy rocket barrage was carried out towards Israel, which passed in the vicinity of the hospital, when it was hit.”

Hezbollah used the incident to call for violence.

“This massacre is but a continuation of a long history of atrocities that have plagued the region since the establishment of the criminal usurping entity, spanning from Deir Yassin, Hula, Sabra, and Shatila, to the more recent Qana massacres,” the statement reads, according to Al Manar. “These acts, over the years of the oppressive occupation, reveal the true criminal nature of this entity, its malevolent sponsor, and the principal culprit, the United States of America, which bears direct and complete responsibility for this and all crimes perpetrated by the Zionist enemy.”

The statement calls for “a day of unprecedented anger” against Israel on the same day President Joe Biden is slated to visit the nation, according to Devdiscourse. (RELATED: Corporate Media Mass Stealth-Edits Headlines After Blindly Parroting Hamas To Blame Israel For Hospital Bombing)

Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Israel and try to work out plans to ease civilian suffering.