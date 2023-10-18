The US Government Is Getting A Massive Amount Of UFO Reports With The Numbers Only Getting Higher And Higher

I feel like we’re getting closer and closer to an alien invasion.

The United States government — our government — is getting dozens of reports per month of UFOs (which, by the way, I refuse to call “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” so stupid). The news comes courtesy of CNN, who is citing the director of the office that was created to investigate incidents associated with unidentified flying objects.

Oh! And they’re also expecting “hundreds, if not thousands” of new reports in the near future.

As of last April, the office has gotten around 800 reports of UFOs that they need to investigate, which has increased from 650 reports in August 2022, leader of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office at the Pentagon Sean Kirkpatrick told CNN.

Almost all of the new reports that have come in are about objects that have been seen in the air, with one being a sighting of a UFO sitting on the sea.

Kirkpatrick went on to say that the vast majority of the flying objects are just drones or balloons, with some of them potentially being enemies of the United States attempting to spy on America, though he didn’t deny the existence of aliens (that last part wasn’t in CNN’s report, just something I wanted to point out).

I really hope that all of these sightings don’t turn into this…

…but I’m afraid those very, very, very, very scary little green men are on the horizon. (RELATED: Is This Nessie? Video Possibly Shows Legendary Loch Ness Monster)

But that’s just my interpretation of the situation — word to Outkast.